'Was Unhappy With Show': Vanitha Vijayakumar on Kamal Haasan Leaving Bigg Boss Ultimate

Actor Vanitha Vijayakumar, who walked out of Bigg Boss Ultimate, has stoked a fresh controversy in her latest interview to a media portal. She walked out of the OTT version of Bigg Boss Tamil, citing mental stress. In her latest interview, she hinted actor Kamal Haasan was unhappy with the show and therefore decided to quit as host. She claimed that Kamal did not leave the show for the shooting of Vikram.

Vanitha said that Kamal Haasan is a producer of Vikram and he could have devoted four or five days to Bigg Boss Ultimate but he left the show. “The trend of the show was going wrong and Kamal sir may have left because he did not like it. He is the producer of Vikram and he could have easily adjusted dates for the show and all the actors and technicians will abide by him, but he left."

Kamal Haasan has hosted five seasons of the show, and he was hosting Bigg Boss Ultimate before it started clashing with the actor’s film schedule. The show is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Kamal, though, stated in his press release that he will be back as the host for Bigg Boss 6.

Vanitha also walked out of the show, citing her mental health concerns.

Last week, actor Simbu took over as the host of the reality show and will continue for the next four weeks. He will be hosting the show till its finale.

