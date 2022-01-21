Watch: Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's Madhurani Prabhulkar Shares 'Khwabon Ke Parindey' Video

The show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is extremely popular among the audience. The Star Pravah show has always been at the forefront of the TRP race. The series is always under constant discussion among the audience. A video of the show’s female lead Madhurani Prabhulkar surfaced recently and has been under much discussion.

Madhurani, who plays Arundhati in the show, has shared the clip on her Insta handle and said, “Khwabon ki Parindey." In the video, the actor, in Arundhati’s get up, is seen running after pigeons, prompting them to fly away.

In the show, Arundhati has gone through a lot of ups and downs after her separation from Aniruddha. However, she has faced it with a lot of courage and resolve. She has found love in her college senior Ashutosh and is very happy with him these days.

Recently, the show featured the wedding track of Abhi and Anagha. After the wedding track was over, Madhurani wrote a long post on Instagram and thanked the directors of the show for helping them get back to work after the fun that the cast and crew had on the sets during the shooting.

Sometimes, playing a role can also teach an artist many things. Playing Arundhati made Madhurani extremely popular. Today, Arundhati has become a role model for many women because of her strength and resolve in the face of adversity.

The show is being touted as educational for women since it shows how a single mother with no support can decide to walk out of a bad marriage and live her life on her terms.

