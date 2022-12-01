Watch: Aamir Khan Shakes A Leg With Son Azad At Ira’s Engagement Party

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her long-time beau Nupur Shikhare on November 18. Pictures and videos from the lavish, star-studded party soon surfaced on the Internet. Vijay Varma, who harbours a close relationship with Ira, also attended the event and shared some unseen pictures and videos on social media. In the now-viral pictures, the Lagaan actor can be seen in seventh heaven, enjoying his fullest at his daughter’s engagement. He even shook a leg with cousin and filmmaker, Mansoor Khan to the iconic Papa Kehte Hain song from their 1988 movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The dance became even more special after he was accompanied by his son, Azad Rao Khan.

On November 30, Vijay dropped a bunch of pictures on his ‘gram from the engagement party. He also penned a short note with snaps and videos, wishing the couple “an incredible life ahead." “Ira x Nupur, Pup x Popeye. What a beautiful couple and such a delightful heartfelt celebration. Cheers to an incredible life ahead," read his caption.

The second-last slide of the post captured Aamir Khan, dressed in a fashionable white kurta and shaking a leg with Mansoor on Papa Kehte Hain song. Both sported big smiles on their faces and danced to the beats, wrapping their hands around each other. Soon, the dancing duo was joined by Aamir Khan’s son Azad. The 10-year-old, who was dressed in a light blue blazer with a white shirt underneath, also struck some dance moves, grooving with his father and uncle.

The rest of the pictures captured Vijay having a chat with Ira, who looked breathtaking in a plunging neckline, sleeveless red dress. The guests were seen having a blast at the party, with Ira’s partner Nupur, mastering a wonderful headstand. Glimpses of celebrities including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gulshan Devaiah and Sarang Sathaye were also spotted in the clicks.

Earlier, a sneak peek of Aamir Khan and Mansoor’s jovial dance performance was also widely circulated on social media. Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood was caught having a ball dance with his cousin. The actor’s happy smile was evidently visible on his face. Check out the video here:

Ira, the daughter of Aamir Khan and his former wife Reena Dutt is the younger one, while Junaid Khan is the older brother. Ira and her significant other Nupur got engaged in September.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan — who separated from his wife Kiran Rao in July last year — continues to co-parent their son Azad. Aamir Khan and Kiran were married for 15 long years. On the other hand, Ira made her debut as a director with the theatrical adaptation of the famous play Maeda by Euripides.

