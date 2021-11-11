Watch: Actor Lakshmi Menon Grooves to 'Me Too' in Empty Metro Train

Actor Lakshmi Menon, who will next be seen playing a lead role in a female-centric thriller titled, AGP, recently posted a video that went viral. Lakshmi, who mainly appears in Tamil films, is seen dancing in a metro train. She was grooving to the tunes of an English song while wearing torn jeans and a black t-shirt. The metro train was vacant and there were hardly any passengers on it. This seems to have prompted Lakshmi to enjoy the moment and she danced in it.

Lakshmi has posted the video on her Instagram page. She was following all the Covid control guidelines. She was seen wearing a mask when she was dancing in the metro.

Watch the video here-

Lakshmi was seen dancing to the tunes of the ‘Me Too’ song sung by American singer Meghan Trainor. She seemed to be enjoying her metro ride which resumed services after months.

Her fans are loving this side of Lakshmi and are all praises for her. The video has garnered nearly 9,000 likes. Her fans also demanded the actor post such videos regularly.

Lakshmi Menon made her acting debut in a supporting role in the Malayalam film ‘Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya’. She made her debut as a female lead with the Tamil film ‘Kumki’ in 2012. She starred opposite actor Vikram Prabhu in the movie. She also starred in ‘Sundarapandian’, ‘Kutti Puli’, ‘Komban’, ‘Vedalam’, ‘Manja Pai’, ‘Paandiya Naadu’, and ‘Mirudhan.

In her next film AGP, she will be playing a character suffering from Schizophrenia — a mental disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally. Ramesh Subramaniyan is marking his debut as a director with this film.

