Watch: Actor Milind Gawali's Latest Outing And His Thoughts on It

Actor Milind Gawali has now become a household name after playing the role of Anirudha in the Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. The actor is quite active on social media and often shares photos and videos to stay connected with his fans.

Recently, Milind shared a beautiful reel on his official Instagram account in which he is seen enjoying the wonderful beauty of nature under the beautiful waterfall. Along with the clip, Milind penned a lengthy note. He said, “Om Namah Shivaay. In the presence of nature, our mind is very calm, and if we get to go near the waterfall, different energy is created in the mind, the wonderful sight is visible to the eyes, the water falling from the mountain and its beautiful sound after falling on the rock, overwhelms the mind, we get a beautiful experience of the power of nature.

“We realize that we are also a small part of nature. But this same rain, this same water also falls in the cities," the actor wrote.

“But there we are afraid of it, the mind is restless, will the waterfall on the road? Will there be a traffic jam? Will local trains stop? Will life be disrupted? Can you reach work on time?

“Will the children attend school well? The incident of July 26 will not come back, will it?

“I know very few people who enjoy the rain. I know many people who eagerly wait for the rain while sweating in the summer, but when it rains, they say they are very tired of it," he said.

“All of us people who live in the city or people, in general, these days start to think that there is something wrong in the math of life.

“Too bad I’m having a hard time getting answers to my questions though. I am indebted to Sachin Juvatkar for letting me enjoy this scenic environment," read the post.

The post was loved by his fans. One of them commented, “Very true. Which place is this? It’s very beautiful". Others also appreciated the post, which received more than 5 K views.

On the work front, Milind is an actor and a director. He has worked in Hindi, Marathi, and Malayalam, films, and TV shows.

His popular films include Trikut, Palkhi, Aadhar, Devaki, Aai, Chingi, Apaharan, and many more.

He is currently seen in the Marathi drama Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, which airs on Star Pravah. The series is based on the Bengali show Sreemoyee on Star Jalsha. The show stars Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar in the titular role of Arundhati and it is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions.

