Watch: Actor Varun Tej Makes Dosa With Uncle Chiranjeevi for Bhogi

Varun Tej Konidela is one of the rising stars of the Telugu film industry. He started his acting career with the movie Mukunda. Belonging to the family of famous South star Chiranjeevi, he is looking to make a place for himself in the movie industry. He is currently spending quality time with his family and has also uploaded a video of him making dosa with his uncle on Instagram.

On the occasion of Bhogi, Varun shared a video where he is seen cooking with his uncle superstar Chiranjeevi. He captioned the video as, ‘Dosa making 101 with the boss’. The rest of the family is seen enjoying this dish on the lawn.

In the reel, there are a lot of fun-filled moments between Chiranjeevi and Varun. When Varun prepares the dosa, Chiranjeevi distorts its shape and speaks in Telugu. The banters exchanged between the duo leaves family members laughing. Both these stars are busy cooking on the first day of the 4-day Pongal festival.

On the work front, Varun is busy in his upcoming sports drama Ghani, whose poster he recently shared. He plays a kickboxer in Ghani, written and directed by Kiran Korrapati. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sai Manjarekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra. This film will be released on 18 March 2022.

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, will be seen in Shiva’s social drama Acharya. He will also feature in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which stars his son Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

