Watch: Actress Shraddha Arya’s Latest Maldives Honeymoon Video

Kundali Bhagya fame actress Shraddha Arya has been excelling on the small screen with her acting. Recently, Shraddha has shared a short video on her Instagram account from her recent honeymoon in Maldives with husband Rahul Nagal. The video captures beautiful moments of the couple together from being in the swimming pool to enjoying water sports.

In November 2021, Shraddha married Rahul Nagal, a Delhi based naval officer. The wedding ceremony was held in Delhi in presence of friends and family members only.

The video has all the beautiful memories of Shraddha and Rahul together. The two are seen enjoying every moment in the video.

“Can we flip back to the good times?" Shraddha captioned the video.

The video starts with the popular song The Good Part, wherein Shraddha is seen inside a plane with her husband and she waves her passport. In the next few seconds the couple is seen in a swimming pool. The video also captures them cycling together and enjoying water sports. The video is a collage of their beautiful moments together in Maldives.

Earlier, Shraddha had posted various romantic pictures from her honeymoon in Maldives. https://www.instagram.com/p/CYGozB_Fcy2/

Shraddha’s fans are complimenting the adorable couple with their comments. One user wrote, “Jodi is tremendous" while another commented, “Always Be happy like this."

Shraddha Arya is known for her role of Preeta in popular TV show Kundali Bhagya, which is currently being aired on ZEE TV.

