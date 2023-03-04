Actress Adah Sharma never fails to entertain fans by dropping quirky videos on social media. The 30-year-old has often driven our midday blues away with her goofy personality. From her exotic travel escapades, glamorous photoshoots to hilarious captions that come with her equally amusing videos, Adah definitely knows how to keep her fans engaged. Adah is also an avid foodie, her favourite being South Indian cuisine. Recently, she shared another video of herself on Instagram devouring a plate of delicious idli and sambar for breakfast. In the rib-tickling clip, Adah showed her admirers the correct way to eat the South Indian dish. “Felt cute, might delete later," she captioned her post.

The video captured Adah Sharma, dressed in a white robe, sitting on her bed with a plate of idli and sambar placed on a table in front of her. Taking a piece of idli in her hands she first dips it into the hot sambar to make it soft. Next, she breaks the idli with a spoon into smaller chunks and spreads coconut chutney all over them.

Ditching the spoon, the actress uses her hands to gobble up the soft and tasty idli pieces one by one, licking her fingers, and enjoying the food. After she’s done eating the idli-sambar delicacy, Adah flaunts her cute smile and stops recording the video. The clip also featured her speaking in a Marathi dialect, quite adorably.

The Instagram reel has grabbed the eyeballs of social media users, who shared their reactions in the comments. Taking note of her caption, one user wrote, “Don’t delete it, Adah! This is what is called a pure mind innocent one! Actually, we all do the same things but this is nice to see you are comfortable sharing this! Keep it cute!"

“Don’t ever delete, it’s iconic," quipped another. “Awww your Marathi is so cute," gushed a third individual. Others dropped several red heart emojis in the comment section.

Adah Sharma has often made us stop in our tracks with her goofy videos. The actress also seems to be a die-hard animal lover. She frequently uploads clips and pictures of her heartwarming encounter with animals. Don’t believe us? Check them out for yourself.

Adah will next be seen in director Sudipto Sen’s drama film The Kerala Story, which is inspired by true events. The upcoming film is expected to hit the theatres sometime this year.

