Watch: Adavi Thalli Maata Song From Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak

Makers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak have dropped the fourth song of the upcoming movie. Titled ‘Adavi Thalli Maata’, the song features vocals of folk singers Kummari Durgavva and Sahiti Chaganti. The lyrics of have been penned by Ramjogayya Sastry with composition by SS Thaman. The video opens up with a tribute to Sastry who passed away on November 30. Adavi Thalli Maata was scheduled to release on December 1, however, the sudden demise of Sastry delayed it for a couple of days.

The lyrical video shows snippets of the movie seen picturised on the film’s lead cast featuring Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menon and Samyukta Menon.

Since its release, the lyrical video of Adavi Thalli Maata has received over 23 lakh views on YouTube

An official remake of super hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum with Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, Bheemla Nayak is being helmed by director Chandra Sagar. The project is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

Bheemla Nayak is scheduled to release on January 12 and is set to give strong competition to other big-budget Telugu releases on the Sankranthi festival. While recent media reports suggested that the makers were planning to defer the film’s release to February to avoid a box office clash, we are yet to do anything officially. The list of high-profile Telugu releases on Sankranthi includes Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and SS Rajamouli’s periodical drama RRR.

Bheemla Nayak is also the first time that Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati will be coming together for a film and collaboration is sure to get attention from Telugu film fans.

