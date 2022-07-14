Watch: Adorable Myra Vaikul’s Dances on Dilbara Song Will Melt Your Heart

Child artist Myra Vaikul is a favourite among the Marathi audiences for her innocent demeanor and adorable on screen presence. She has become a household name for her role in Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath. In her latest Instagram reels, Myra can be seen dancing to the tunes of Dilbara song from Abhishek Bachchan’s Dhoom.

Shared on July 13, the reel has garnered lots of likes on Instagram. Fans have flooded the comments section with love and admiration for the 5-year-old. Comments like ‘so cute’ and ‘this is adorable’ can be seen on the post. Myra also has her own YouTube channel where videos from her daily life along with her family are being regularly shared by her mother.

Myra plays an important role in Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath alongside Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere. She plays the role of Pari in the show, which airs on Zee Marathi. Since Myra’s first appearance on the show, the audiences have loved her for her performance and dialogue delivery. The show revolves around the protagonist’s attempt to impress the daughter of a woman he loves, as the child’s decision on the matter is final.

Myra’s appearance on the show has garnered her huge following on social media, which is truly a commendable achievement for a 5-year-old. Myra is too talkative and remains very active on the sets of the show. Playing the role of Pari was not difficult for her as, in real life too, she is just like her on-screen character. Her Instagram reels often go viral and are loved and appreciated by a lot of people.

