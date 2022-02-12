Watch: After Bhojpuri, Hindi and Telugu, Srivalli has an English Version Too

If you’re on social media, particularly Instagram, there’s no way you have not yet heard the song Srivalli. The song, from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, has gone viral on social media. The crowd was blown away by the film’s fiery lines and appealing music. The song, Srivalli, has garnered a rousing reaction from fans and is currently trending on the internet. Every other clip on Instagram features either the music or Allu Arjun’s now-famous dancing routines.

So far, the film has wowed numerous cricketers and Bollywood artists. Now, the English version of Srivalli is causing a stir on the internet. Devisri Prasad, the composer, recently shared this highly intriguing video on his Twitter account. He wrote, “Loved this. Hey, Sid Sriram bro, I told you when we recorded, let’s do an English version for fun, but here’s a lovely cover by Emma Heesters." He further said that maybe, “we should do our version too."

Emma, a Dutch vocalist, wrote the song, leaving the fans awestruck. Her Srivalli struck a chord with the Indian audience, who couldn’t stop praising her. She did not just give Srivalli an English touch but also delivered the chorus and harmonies in Telugu. Many even asked her to perform the Oo Antava song, which has also grown popular on social media.

Emma recently released the video on YouTube, and it quickly became popular on the internet. The vocalist is recognised for giving Indian tunes an English spin. Prior to Srivalli, she had tried her hand at songs like Bijlee Bijlee by Punjabi singer Hardy Sandhu, Raatan Lambiyaan, and Ranjha by Shershaah.

