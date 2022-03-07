Watch: Aishwarya Narkar Dances to Pushpa's Srivalli Song. Fans Love it

A recent video of popular Marathi actor Aishwarya Narkar is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, Aishwarya is seen dancing to the Srivalli song from the super hit film Pushpa: The Rise

The video has been posted on Instagram by Peepingmoonmarathi with the caption, “This is a special video made by actress Aishwarya Narkar on Srivalli".

Here is the link to the video-

Aishwarya Narkar is a renowned actor, who has been working in the Marathi film industry for more than 25 years. She has performed in numerous plays, serials, and films and has also performed in Hindi serials.

Some of her popular serials and films include Lakshmi, Aadhar, Tigi, Kalam 302, Zhuluk, Tambavyacha Vishnubala, Me Tulas Tujhya Angani and much more. Last month, Aishwarya Narkar and actor Avinash posted a reel on Instagram shaking a leg to the viral song Kacha Badam. The video was captioned. “Kacha Badam Pakke Khiladi".

Aishwarya Narkar and Avinash have appeared together in a range of TV shows and movies. Avinash is known for his performance in movies such as Coffee Ani Barach Kahi and Uday Khatarnak.

Aishwarya has also received great acclaim for playing the character of Radhabai in the serial Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. The actress in the serial plays the role of the mother of Bajirao.

Kashibai Bajirao Balla airs on ZeeTV on weekdays at 8 PM and is directed by Vikram Ghai. The TV show revolves around the story of Kashibai Bajirao Ballal who is the first wife of Peshwa Bajirao and is shot in the town of Karjat, Maharashtra.

