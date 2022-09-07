Watch: Ajay Devgan's Son Yug Gets Scared of Commotion at Lalbaugcha Raja Temple

Bollywood star Ajay Devgan has shown his game in the last few years in films like Drishyam, Raid, Sooryavanshi, and Shivaay. The actor, who has rendered an immense contribution to the film industry with his acting and grim expressions, is loved by movie enthusiasts.

Besides acting, another reason to shower respect on this angry young man is that he is a devoted family person. Ajay is often seen sharing pictures with his daughter Nysa and son Yug on social media.

Recently, a video shared on Instagram by an account named Yogen Shah, who claims to be a photographer by profession revealed the 53-year-old visiting the revered Lal Bagh Ka Raja temple in Delhi with his son Yug.

“Ajay Devgan with his son Yug Devgan at Lalbaughcha Raja darshan," read the caption.

The video reveals, Ajay wearing a blue kurta walking towards the temple with his 11-year-old who has also sported a mustard-coloured traditional attire. Although the father and son seem to be protected by guards on both sides, they are surrounded by throngs of people and the paparazzi. People were huddled together near the police blockade, clamouring to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Yug looked scared in all the commotion and chaos as he walked with his father. Ajay, being a responsible father as he is, gestured towards the photographers, urging them politely to move from their path. He also wrapped a hand around his son, to protect him from the shoving, and elbowing which might hurt his little one.

Delhi’s Lal Bagh Ka Raja, also known as Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the grandest temples, hosting a giant idol of Lord Ganesh. After a gap of about two long years, the gates of this magnificent temple have finally opened their doors to the devotees.

Numerous Bollywood celebrities have been visiting the sacred Lalbaugcha Raja. Earlier, actress Kajol also paid a visit to the temple, followed by her husband Ajay and their son Yug.

On the work front, Ajay is about to add another feather to his cap. The actor will make his directorial debut with the film Bholla, touted as an action thriller. What’s more? The film, which is a Tamil remake of the Karthi-starrer movie Kaithi, also stars Tabu in a prominent role.

