Watch: Akshay Kumar Feeds Golgappas To His On-Screen Sisters, Fans Love The Gesture

Akshay Kumar’s latest film Raksha Bandhan is set to release on the big screen on August 11. The film has been garnering much attention from fans since its announcement. Earlier, many videos and pictures surrounding the actors of the film were released, creating a craze among fans. A recent video has surfaced in which Akshay Kumar can be seen feeding his on-screen sisters golgappas.

Previously, the film’s trailer was launched in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area, after which the entire cast came together yet again for the song launch of the film. Even in the video, we can see Akshay playing the role of a loving elder brother.

Fans quickly congratulated and praised the actors. One user wrote, “Legend Actor Akshay Kumar Lord bless you and your family in tons and forever," with another praising the superstar, “He has so many ups and downs he never fails to make his love in any movie." Many netizens even questioned the fact why Akshay didn’t eat any golgappas and only chose to feed them to his co-stars.

Raksha Bandhan also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth, who plays Kumar’s sister. The Aanand L Rai film, on the other hand, also stars Bhumi Pednekar alongside Akshay Kumar. Raksha Bandhan will be Akshay’s second collaboration with Bhumi, following their 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Raksha Bandhan is a film based on the relationship between siblings. It tells the story of an elder brother, played by Akshay Kumar, unable to marry his sister due to dowry. Despite his tireless efforts, he is unable to get dowry funds for his four sisters’ marriages. In the process, Akshay’s relationship with his childhood love Bhumi Pednekar suffers.

