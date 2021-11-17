Watch: Akshay Kumar Misses Late Mother Aruna Bhatia During Ram Setu Shoot

Akshay Kumar has shared a video remembering his late mother, Aruna Bhatia. The actor lost his mother on September 8 this year, a day before his 54th birthday. Feeling sombre, Akshay in a melancholic mood shared a short clip from the sets of his upcoming film Ram Setu on Instagram. In the clip, the star seems lost in thoughts as he looks into the distance. We can hear the devotional song Namastasye Namo Namah in the background. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Uhi… Aaj maa bahut yaad a rahi hain."

Beginning of September this year, Akshay was shooting for Bell Bottom in the UK. He immediately had to rush to India to be with his ailing mother, who was admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

Mourning the loss of his mother, the actor had penned a heartbreaking note. "She was my core. And, today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world,”he wrote in a post.

On the occasion of his birthday on September 9, Akshay remembered his late mother with a beautiful picture with her.

Back in 2019, Akshay’s mother had her knee surgery at the age of 75. The actor spent time with her in London between shoots and also expressed his delight at her taking up yoga.

Akshay is celebrating the success of his recently released cop drama Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film brings together the pairing of Akshay and Katrina Kaif for the seventh time. The trailer of Akshay’s next, a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan also released. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Prithviraj also stars Manushi Chillar, in her Bollywood debut. Other announced projects include Raksha Bandhan, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and OMG – Oh My God! 2.

