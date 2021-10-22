Watch: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh’s Hilarious Attempt at 'Aila Re Ailla' Hook Step

After releasing the chartbuster song, Aila Re Aillaa from Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar on Friday shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video. Akshay posted a snippet on Instagram where he and Ranveer Singh attempt the hook step of Aila Re Aillaa. In the clip, Akshay and Ranveer are practising the dance step in police uniforms, while Ajay Devgn observes them. “Here’s Ranveer Singh’s and my Aila Re Aillaa step. Put your best, crazy dance foot forward and show me yours," Akshay wrote in the caption.

“Warning: Getting this step wrong can be harmful for future planning," the actor jokingly said. Aila Re Aillaa was released on Thursday and has already raked in more than 3.2 crore views on YouTube alone.

Advertisement

Read: Ranveer Singh Gets Deepika Padukone’s Initials Drawn with Mehendi, Says He Fasts on Karva Chauth

Daler Mehndi has lent his voice to the song, while Tanishk Bagchi has reworked the music. Aila Re Aillaa is the remake of the 2010 song Aila Re Aila featured in the film, Khatta Meetha. The original was also crooned by Daler Mahendi and picturised on Akshay.

Aila Re Ailla features Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay coming together for the song. All three actors are donning police uniforms. Ajay and Ranveer will reprise their roles from Singham and Simmba in Sooryavanshi. Both of them play extended cameos in the Rohit Shetty directorial. Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay’s love interest.

Sooryavanshi is all set for a Diwali release and has been scheduled to hit the big screens on November 5. Sooryavanshi is being touted as the first major Bollywood film to release in theatres since the Covid-19 pandemic. Sooryavanshi was originally scheduled to release on March 30, 2020. The release date was announced after the Maharashtra government allowed theatres in the state to reopen from October 22.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.