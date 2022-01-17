Watch: Akshay Kumar Shares Video With Daughter Nitara From Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar is on a vacation with his family in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore tiger reserve. The actor has recently posted a video on Instagram, wherein, he is seen feeding cows with daughter Nitara. Akshay’s daughter is also seen feeding the cows. The actor reached the famous national park in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on January 16 and he will be staying there for next 2-3 days, according to reports.

Advertisement

“The smell of the soil, feeding the cow, the fresh cool breeze of the trees. There is a different joy in making your child experience all these beauties of nature. Visiting the beautiful Ranthambore National Park. Thank God every day for incredible places like this," wrote the actor sharing the video while wishing to spot a tiger in the reserve on January 17. In the video, Akshay is seen wearing a mustard hoodie, black lower. Akshay’s daughter Nitara seems to be getting frightened of the cows, as seen in the video. The trending song from Akshay’s film Suryavanshi, Mere Yaaraa, sung by Arijit Singh is playing in the background of the video.

Earlier on Sunday, the actor visited various places around Ranthambore. Despite the busy schedule, Khiladi Kumar has managed to take his family on a vacation.

It is said that Akshay Kumar has a special attachment to Rajasthan as he is often seen in Rajasthan for the shooting of his films. Earlier, he had visited Jaisalmer for shooting and a lot of pictures and videos of him had surfaced on the internet.

Advertisement

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is working on the upcoming films Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu, scheduled to be released this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.