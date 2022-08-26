Watch: Akshay Kumar's 'Mind Games' on Rakul Preet Singh As They Promote Cuttputli

Actors Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh, currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming crime thriller Cuttputli, have been promoting their film in a fun and unique way. Akshay, who always has some trick up his sleeve, played a harmless “mind game" with his co-star, leaving the latter bewildered.

The Samrat Prithviraj actor dropped a hilarious video on Instagram, making fans crack up. He has even urged viewers to recreate some funny reels using the Saathiya song adding that he would upload the best ones on his Instagram handle.

“It was all fun and games until someone decided to play mind games. Make your fun reels with a twist on Saathiya… Looking forward to sharing the best ones," Akshay captioned the post.

The video clip showed Akshay and Rakul walking hand-in-hand on the streets as the song Saathiya from their film Cuttputli played in the background. While Akshay was dressed in a polka-dotted black shirt and black trousers, the De De Pyaar De actress donned a black crop top with a pair of flared, light blue denim.

As the video progressed, the co-stars soon faced an obstacle on the road in the form of a puddle. Akshay in a bid to impress Rakul brought two bricks lying on the side of the road and placed them one by one in the puddle. He seemed to help the actress step on the bricks so that she could cross the pool of water.

However, it soon turned out that Akshay had some other plan brewing up in his mind. As soon as Rakul took her third step on the brick, the Bell Bottom actor flashed an evil smile at her. Instead of placing the brick in the puddle, he backed away carrying the brick in his hand, leaving Rakul stranded in the middle.

Although Rakul, who seemed to be stupefied at the sudden turn of events, appeared to lose her balance succeeded in keeping her footing. Meanwhile, Akshay spoke from behind, “Killer ke sath power nahi mind game khelna chahiye," and dropped the brick in the puddle before making a sprint with the actress running behind him.

The hilarious video has garnered over 14 million views with people sharing their funny reactions on Instagram’s comment section.

Talking about the film Cuttputli, the crime thriller is helmed by Ranjit Tewari and produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh, the film also stars Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh in titular roles. Cuttputli will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on September 2 this year.

