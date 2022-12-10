Watch: Akshaya Deodhar Sings Iconic Asha Bhosale Song At Her Haldi Ceremony

Popular Marathi actress Akshaya Deodhar recently tied the knot with beau Hardeek Joshi in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony. The couple got married at a resort in Pune on December 2. Of late, a lot of pictures and videos from Akshaya and Hardeek’s extravagant wedding have been doing the rounds on the internet. And, one video of the bride crooning to an iconic Hindi song at her Haldi ceremony has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, Akshaya Deodhar is seen getting ready for her Haldi ceremony. While getting her makeup done, the actress hummed the evergreen song Kajra Mohabbat Wala from the 1968 film Kismat. The song was originally sung by Asha Bhosale and Shamshad Begum.

In the video, the Tujyat Jeev Rangala actress rocked a white dress with golden prints for her Haldi. She teamed up her outfit with a pair of statement hearings, a matching maang tikka and a braided hairdo. Akshaya complemented her look with dewy makeup, which included a nude base, glittery eye shadow, bronzed cheeks and pink lips.

Since being posted, the viral video has amassed more than 3 lakh views and over 15 thousand people have liked it on Instagram. Upon watching the video, several users lavished her with praise. One user gushed, “Super Akshaya Tai", while another remarked, “Very nice."

Akshaya Deodhar and Hardeek Joshi’s wedding was attended by their family, relatives and close friends from showbiz. In another video from the Haldi ceremony, Hardeek was captured dancing his heart out with his friend Yogesh Powar. The video garnered over 10 lakh views on Instagram.

For those unaware, Akshaya and Hardeek fell in love with each other on the sets of the Marathi show Tujyat Jeev Rangala.

