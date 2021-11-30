Watch: Alia Bhatt Dances Her Heart Out to Tamma Tamma Song at Delhi Wedding

Actress Alia Bhatt has been shooting for upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi for past few weeks. Co-stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra were also part of the film schedule in the heart of the country. Alia also took time out from her shoot schedule to attend Brown Munde fame singer AP Dhillon’s concert in Gurugram with Ranveer recently.

Meanwhile, a video of Alia is doing the rounds on social media from a wedding she performed at in Delhi. Dressed in a funky purple outfit, she is seen dancing to her film’s song Tamma Tamma remix from Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Alia will be in Mumbai for RRR trailer launch on Dec 3. She will be joining Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and Ajay Devgn at the grand event in Mumbai. Alia plays a cameo in the film and her character, named Sita, and there are reports that she may feature in a grand dance number in RRR.

Meanwhile, a new video shared by director Karan Johar announced the release date of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as Feb 10, 2023. The video gives the audience a glimpse of what’s unfolding on the film’s sets. It features the cast of the film engrossed in their work and engaging in fun banter during the downtime at the sets, plush settings and production designs and the cast sporting designer outfits. The video also makes a self-aware and referential joke at the theme of ‘Parivaar’ that are the hallmark of Karan Johar directorials.

Alia’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is set for Feb 18 release in cinema halls. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

