Amala Paul has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the Tollywood film industry. She has proven her mettle in a wide range of versatile films including Rtsasan, Aadai, The Teacher, and Cdaver. Besides charming fans with her acting prowess and in-fleek fashion statements, the 31-year-old also seems to be a traveller by heart. Recently, Amala has unleashed her vacation spirit once again. She has jetted off to the picturesque, lush green destination of Bali in Indonesia. And the actress appears to leave no stone unturned to make the most of her time there.

On February 24, Amala dropped a fun video on Instagram where she was captured delving into mini adventures at a rocky waterfall area in Bali. In the first few seconds of the video, the actress, donning black-and-white, polka-dotted swimwear, pulled off a daredevil stunt. She climbed atop a moss-laden, rocky cliff before taking a scary yet thrilling leap into the greenish-blue pool of water below.

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpC5hlYvP9M/

Amala dropped snippets of her getaway in the video, striking a range of alluring poses for the camera. The Tollywood beauty sported a big smile on her face, as she enjoyed a heavenly swing ride amidst nature, and flaunted her perfect swimming skills afterwards. Amala exhibited a goofy expression as she got fully drenched, standing under the mighty waterfalls.

Amala twirled in the waters, embedding the video with her selfie. She further offered glimpses of the breathtaking premises, encircled by verdant hills, emerald-green forests, and rocky terrains. Even if you are not an adventure enthusiast, Amala’s fun-filled moments will surely make the travel bug bite you.

It is safe to assume that Amala is having a blast in Bali. Earlier, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the Naayak actress shared a slew of pictures, taking a holy dip in the spring waters of the holy abode of Pura Gunung Kawi Sebatu temple. Dressed in a red saree, the Tollywood diva was a treat for sore eyes as she offered prayers to the divine, and decorated the premises with flowers.

Check out the post here:

Advertisement

On the work front, Amala is pumped up for the release of her upcoming film Bholaa, helmed by Bollywood actor-turned-director Ajay Devgan. She is also a part of filmmaker Aijaz Khan’s Dvija, and director Blessy’s Aadujeevitham billed to be a Malayalam-language survival drama.

Read all the Latest Movies News here