Watch: Amrapali Dubey's Latest Reel on Khesari Lal Yadav's Hit Number. Fans Love it

Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey is very active on social media and continues to share her pictures and videos even after taking a break from her hectic schedule. She currently has back-to-back films for which she is constantly shooting. The YouTube star recently made a video about Fagun. She has made a funny video based on Khesari Lal Yadav’s song “Bhatar ke ka jarurat Ba."

In the video, she is seen as a married woman wearing vermilion and a mangal sutra around her neck. The actor is seen longing for her “Piya" in the video, which was shot in Fagun. Amprapali is heard saying, “Faguni Bayriya Dehiya Turat Ba…"

The video has received a lot of attention from fans, with more than 42,000 people liking it on the photo-sharing app.

Advertisement

Amrapali Dubey commented on the video, “Is Fagun running now?" A user commented on one of her posts, “Your insane fan," while another wrote, “Very nice to see your reel". In addition, another user not only praised her video but also dropped his phone number.

Amrapali Dubey is currently working on multiple projects. She recently wrapped production on the film Shaadi Mubarak, which she co-wrote with actor Arvind Akela Kallu. The two will be seen romancing on screen for the first time in this film. The shooting for the film has concluded in Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi.

Aside from that, the actor will be seen in the film Parivartan, in which she will co-star with Samar Singh. Its first look has also been made public. Along with this, Amrapali also has Doli Saja Ke Rakhna with Khesari Lal Yadav.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.