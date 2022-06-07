Watch: Amruta Subhash Receives Beautiful Gift From Elderly Fan

Marathi actor Amruta Subhash is an ardent social media user and never misses a chance to let her fans have a glimpse at her personal as well as professional life through her posts. The actor, who has appeared in both Marathi and Hindi web series and films, recently shared a heart-warming video on her Instagram profile, which has been grabbing a lot of attention. It is a video of her meeting an elderly fan of hers’ after a stage performance.

Amruta, who started her career in theatre, has started appearing on stage again and recently, her play Punaschya Honeymoon has been revived with renewed vigour. The play, which revolves around a couple who revisit their honeymoon destination to get a breakthrough in their stagnant relationship, is a revered Marathi play that is loved by the audience.

After the enactment of Punascha Honeymoon in a theatre at Thane, Amruta was greeted by a large audience just outside the Women’s green room and an elderly fan gifted her a collage of her photos that he had made. Amruta is seen signing the gift. This beautiful moment is posted through a reel.

She captioned the video, “This is the best feeling ever. You get to meet these wonderful souls who love your work. This is precious." The fan who made the collage for her, identified as Anil Karkhanis, also replied to the video she posted saying, “Thank you Amruta Madam for sharing my video".

Recently Amruta Subhash’s short film Maasa, which was the debut directorial of dance choreographer Phulawa Khamkar, had its world premiere at the ongoing Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF). She was most recently seen in the Marathi film Dithee and the Bollywood film Dhamaka alongside Kartik Aryan. She was also seen in the Netflix web series Bombay Begums.

