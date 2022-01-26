Watch: Ananya Panday Relives Special Moments of Her Life With Gehraiyaan Song Doobey

Ananya Panday is making quite a stir with the recently released trailer of Gehraiyaan, as well as her glamorous looks for the film’s promotions. The actress took to social media to share an adorable montage of her journey thus far. In the caption, she wrote, “A deep dive into my life on my favourite song, #doobey!! Is it on loop for you guys too #gehraiyaanonprime Feb 11"

Ananya took to Instagram to share precious moments from her life that were edited by her sister, Rysa Panday. The snapshots of her life were accompanied by Gehraiyaan’s song Doobey.

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday’s upcoming film Gehraiyaan has been generating a lot of buzz. The film, directed by Shakun Batra, deals with complex human emotions, and the trailer has piqued the interest of fans, as it debuted to rave reviews. While fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Gehraiyaan, the makers have recently released the first song from the film, titled Doobey. The song has been trending on social media channels since its release and has already become a hit.

Ananya was the latest to promote the song after Deepika did so in her own unique way. Ananya reminisced about her childhood as she promoted Doobey, and her best friend, Suhana Khan, once again became her biggest cheerleader. Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, is usually among the first to comment on her BFF Ananya Panday’s posts. Suhana responded with a “Yes (sic)" when Ananya asked her followers if they were listening to Doobey on repeat.

Doobey, sung by Lothika and written by Kausar Munir, is about the early stages of falling in love. It’s the stage where everything is soothing and exciting, and you can’t get enough of each other. Doobey focuses on Deepika and Siddhant and shows a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry, which is sure to set the screen on fire. Needless to say, Deepika and Siddhant’s pairing has been a breath of fresh air, and Doobey is touching millions of hearts. On the other hand, Ananya will play the role of Tia in ‘Gehraiyaan,’ which her fans are very excited about.

On February 11, Gehraiyaan will have its World Premiere on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

