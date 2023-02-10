The upcoming Tamil film Leo is set to release on October 19 this year. The film’s theme music Bloody Sweet became very popular, as soon as it was announced. The song is composed by renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander, while Siddharth Basrur has lent his voice to it, with lyrics penned by Heisenberg. The audio rights for the album have been acquired by Sony Music. Recently, Anirudh released a video — which gave a glimpse of behind-the-scenes of the entire team — who were seen engrossed in its making.

Not so long ago, guitarist Keba Jeremiah also unveiled a video, showcasing the unseen parts of the song’s making. Sharing the video online, Anirudh tweeted, “#BloodySweet. Thanks for all your love as always to my music team". The clip garnered over 376K views and more than 50K likes.

Several social media users assembled in the comment section to praise the singer. One user wrote, “The Power-Packed Theme #Leo @anirudhofficial Sir You Deserve it. Just Ani Things #BloodSweet". Another user commented, “Thanks for this bloody sweet treat to us Ani already waiting for a new age kickass soundtrack from you. Bring it on". One user also wrote, “Thank You for this international standard song. We already couldn’t wait for the album".

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha in the lead roles, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy and Thomas Mathew in pivotal roles.

Leo is an action crime thriller film, which is co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, under the banner of Lokesh Cinematic Universe following Kaithi and Vikram.

Vijay is known for films including Master, Kaththi, Mersal, and Thuppakki. The actor was last seen in the Vamshi Paidipally-directorial Varisu. Anirudh is known for scoring songs for popular films like Vikram Vedha, Kaththi, Master, and Velaiyilla Pattathari.

