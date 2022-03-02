Watch: Ankita Lokhande Buys New Mercedes Benz V-Class Exclusive LWB. Know the Cost

TV actor Ankita Lokhande, who recently married businessman Vicky Jain, is extremely fond of cars, and the Pavitra Rishta fame has added a vehicle to her existing fleet. It’s none other than the fabulous Mercedes-Benz V-Class Exclusive LWB

A video in which the couple is taking the delivery of the car has been shared by fashion photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. Ankita Lokhande, in the video, can be seen celebrating the delivery of the vehicle with a cake. Her mother is also present on the occasion to share the happiness of the couple and can be seen applying a tika on the vehicle.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Exclusive LWB is one of the most expensive vehicles in the automobile market. The saloon incurs a price tag of more than Rs 1 crore and is also owned by billionaire Bill Gates.

Meanwhile, the couple is currently appearing on Smart Jodi that airs on Star Plus.

Besides TV shows, Ankita Lokhande has also appeared in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in the role of Jhalkaribai. She was also seen in the Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3 in 2020 alongside popular actors like Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.

