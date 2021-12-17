Watch: Anushka Sharma Enjoys Bright Sunny Morning in South Africa, Posts Video of Scenic Lush Greenery

Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma joined her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli for the upcoming tour in South Africa along with their toddler daughter Vamika. Anushka’s recent Instagram Stories share a glimpse of the pleasant weather and the picturesque views the country has to offer.

The 33-year-old actress announced her arrival in South Africa on Instagram Stories she shared a video clip that showed a lake with greenery all around. With bright sunlight, the natural aura of the region looked all the more luscious.

The actress, who became a mother earlier in January this year, has been accompanying her husband on his cricket tours and supporting him from the stands. The actress earlier accompanied Virat in June when she flew to England along with their daughter. Anushka’s pictures on Instagram gave us a glimpse of the English summers. Anushka shared a happy picture from The Ageas Bowl Stadium, Southampton as she arrived in England along with Virat and Vamika.

The actress was seen in an off-white Gucci sweatshirt which she paired with grey sweatpants. Posing for the camera, Anushka flashed her brightest smile and wrote in the caption, “Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime." The actress followed the caption with the hashtag, “Quarantine at the stadium."

Anushka was also spotted enjoying picnics with her family in England where she and Virat celebrated Vamika’s six-month birth anniversary as well.

The couple left for the South Africa tour on Wednesday morning. With the presence of paparazzi at the airport, Virat was seen requesting the photographers not to take pictures of their baby.

Anushka was spotted at the airport in a black and white tunic which she paired with black pants and white sneakers. Anushka and Virat decided to maintain the privacy of their daughter Vamika soon after she was born.

