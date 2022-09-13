Watch: Artist Chandni's Rib-tickling Mimicry of Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra Character

There is no doubt that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has become a rage at the box office. However, the film’s dialogues and Alia’s minimal role in the movie have been criticised by several movie enthusiasts. Mimicry artist Chandni Bhabhda, who has become a viral sensation for perfectly mimicking Alia’s voice, has also reacted to the movie in her own unique way.

Chandni has uploaded a hilarious video on her Instagram space enacting Alia’s dialogues from Brahmastra. Taking a dig at Alia’s character, Isha in the film, Chandni wrote, “Isha tumhara Button hai."

The social media star was seen perfecting Alia’s gestures, expressions, and voice in the video. The way she lip-synced to Alia’s “Shiva" made her sound more like Alia Bhatt than the actress herself.

Chandni with her on-point mannerism succeeded in copying Alia’s Isha. She aced imitating some of Alia’s interactions with Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva, making netizens go on a laughter ride.

The video has amused social media users who have lauded Chandni for her excellent mimicry skills. While one user wrote, “Omg! Perfect voice, tone, accent," another commented, “I was waiting for your creation even more than the movie."

Earlier, Chandni also grabbed eyeballs after she mastered the scene where Alia spilled the beans on her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Koffee With Karan Season 7. She often drops rib-tickling videos on social media, mostly on Alia’s quirks that are a sheer delight to watch.

Speaking on director Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the film has successfully entered the 200 crore box office club. The film, touted to be a grand visual spectacle, firmly held its ground even after receiving mixed reviews and being mired in controversy.

