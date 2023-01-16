Watch: Asha Bhosle Celebrates Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle's Birthday With Shutterbugs

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle celebrated her birthday with family and friends in Khar, Mumbai on Saturday. The birthday bash was attended by her grandmother Asha Bhosle and celebs including Shraddha Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure and her family, Jackie Shroff and singer Zara Khan. Zanai looked gorgeous in an emerald green sequence gown while Asha Bhosle looked eternal in an off-white floral print saree. The birthday girl along with her grandmother greeted the shutterbugs outside the house and shared the cake with them.

The video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram shows the veteran singer and Ziana can be seen cutting the cake while the shutterbugs sang for the birthday girl. After a few frames, Asha Bhosle feed the cake to her granddaughter and they happily clicked for the camera. The caption of the video read: “Asha Bhosle with birthday girl."

Shraddha Kapoor looked elegant in a yellow short dress and happily posed for the paparazzi. In the video, she can be heard saying that it’s Zania’s birthday.

Zanai is often spotted spending quality with her grandmother Asha Bhosle. On the veteran singer’s 89th birthday, she shared a video of herself sharing the stage with her grandmother. In the video, she can be seen singing Asha Bhosle’s hit song Tu Tu Hai Wahi at an event. Sharing the video, she wrote a poem in Hindi. An excerpt from her poem read, “Har insaan chaahta hai ki voh aapki tarah gaa sake, Aapne aavaz toh de di mujhe, Lekin pechaan banana bhi sikhiya. (Everyone wants to sing like you. I am blessed with your voice but you have taught me how to make my own mark)."

Zanai Bhosle is Asha Bhosle’s son Anand Bhosle is daughter.

