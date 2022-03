Watch: Ashutosh Rana Recites Hindi Translation of Shiva Tandava Stotra on Mahashivratri

Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana is known for his versatile roles in films. He has secured a place for himself in the film industry by reciting poems and stories on different platforms. He collaborated with lyricist-poet Aalok Shrivastav to give a divine gift to his fans on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri this Tuesday. He has lent his voice to the Hindi translation of Shiva Tandava Stotra, originally written in Sanskrit.

Ashutosh shared on Instagram the video of his recitation of the Hindi version of Shiva Tandava Stotra. Aalok completed the Hindi translation of Shiva Tandava Stotra from Sanskrit.

The video went viral on social media within a few hours of its upload. Film industry celebrities, including Manoj Bajpayee, Kailash Kher, Manoj Muntashir, Richa Anirudh, and many others, shared the video on their social media handles.

Talking about his collaboration with Aalok Shrivastav for the Hindi version of Shiva Tandava Stotra, Ashutosh shared that for a long time he had this wish of translating this Shiv Tandava Stotras into an easy language to make it understandable for larger people.

“So when I came up with this idea, Aalok appreciated me and took it with excitement. I’m happy to say that with the blessings of Lord Shiva, he translated the shlokas beautifully and executed the whole thing very effortlessly," he said.

Aalok Shrivastav informed his fans that the Shiva Tandava Stotra was written by Ravana, the asura King and devotee of Shiva to please him.

“We came with this new collaboration on the eve of Mahashivratri and recorded this audio-video project in Kailesh Kher’s studio to make it on a bigger level," he said.

Hindus celebrated Maha Shivaratri in honour of God Shiva on Tuesday. It is believed that Shiva performs the heavenly dance called Tandava on Maha Shivratri.

