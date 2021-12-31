Watch: Atta Sudake Song From Ravi Teja's Khiladi Is Out

The third song from Ravi Teja’s Khiladi is now out. The makers of the film on Friday released the lyrical video for Atta Sudake as promised earlier. The video of the peppy number features lead pair Ravi Teja and Meenakshi Chaudhary shaking their legs. The performance by the stars seems to be justifying the dance beats.

The song has been composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad with catchy lyrics by Shree Mani. Devi Sri Prasad and Sameera Bharadwaj have lent their voices to the song. The song has been choreographed by Sekhar master.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPoE3UWVDlI

Advertisement

The video of the grooving track shows the sizzling chemistry between Ravi Teja and Meenakshi. The video of the party-themed song also features glimpses of BTS from the sets.

The team behind Khiladi had earlier released two songs – Istam and Khiladi title track. Both songs were hit and are still being watched in large numbers on YouTube. As the release date is nearing, the makers are releasing songs from the movie one after another.

Khiladi is a Telugu movie helmed by director Ramesh Varma. It is produced by Satyanarayana Koneru under the banner of Pen Movies. part from Ravi Teja and Meenakshi Chaudhary, the action entertainer will also see Dimple Hayathi in the film. Other actors who will be seen in this film include Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh and Murali Sharma among others.

In Khiladi, Ravi Teja will be seen doing action sequences after a long time. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2022. He will be next seen in Tiger Nageswara Rao’s movie which is touted to be biopic of a notorious thief of the 1970s.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.