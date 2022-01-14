Watch: Bhediya Co-stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon 'Wolfing Around' in This Fun Video

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan will share the big screen for the first time in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya. The shooting for the forthcoming comedy horror was wrapped in July last year and is due for a theatrical release in November 2022. During the filming, the actress treated her fans with some behind-the-scenes fun. Additionally, the co-stars seem to have bonded well and have also shot for a couple of commercials together.

Now, Kriti and Varun teamed up again to shoot an ad. On the sets, they were seen “just Wolfing around." In a video shared by Kriti on Instagram, we see both her and Varun sitting next to each other while she records. Kriti tells Varun that she thinks there’s going to be a full moon tonight. In response, Varun started making a sound, similar to a wolf’s howl. The audio in the backdrop plays, “When the wolf comes out tonight," before the video closes. Kriti is dressed in an oversized striped shirt and Varun looks cool in a salmon coloured sweatshirt.

Advertisement

A few months ago, when the team of Bhediya was shooting in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, Kriti posted a fun video as a part of her ‘ArunachalTravelSeries.’ She captioned the clip, “Episode 3: All heart! The Wolfpack loves Ziro!"

Advertisement

Amar is making the third installment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe after Roohi and Stree. Bhediya will also feature Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini in other important roles. The first look of Varun from the film was unveiled on November 25, 2021, exactly a year before the film’s scheduled release.

Kriti’s last film outing was Hum Do Hamare Do, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Paresh Rawal. She has many interesting projects lined up including Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-led Ganpath, and Adipurush featuring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.