Watch: Bhojpuri Queen Akshara Singh's Fanaa Moment With Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is busy promoting his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha these days. The film will hit the big screen on August 11 after much delay. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh are also part of the film. While Mona plays Aamir’s on-screen mother, Kareena will be seen as his love interest.

Recently, to promote the film, Aamir Khan interacted with Bhojpuri actress and Bigg Boss fame Akshara Singh. Aamir and Akshara danced to the actor’s song Chand Sifarish from Fanaa. The video has been captioned as “Today is a great day. Blessed and grateful. Dancing with you (Mr Perfectionist) on one of my favourite songs is like a fairytale."

The video has close to two lakh likes.

They also danced to Laal Singh Chaddha’s track Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi. Akshara shared the dance video with the caption, “This is such a dream come true! Thank you, Aamir Sir for making this day one I can never forget!!"

The video has close to three lakh likes.

Akshara Singh also shared a video, which is a boomerang with Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. The same has been captioned, “Ye lo Ji sanam hum aagaye aaj phir dil leke. Aamir Khan," followed by a black heart emoji.

Akshara Singh will be interviewing Aamir Khan and sharing the poster of the same, she wrote, “The poster may say Interview with Aamir Khan for Lal Singh Chadda, But dil se sirf ek hi awaz aarahi hai, Thank you so much God for this opportunity being in front of Mega Star himself was nothing less than a dream and interviewing him was unreal. Thank you thank you so much God for this beautiful opportunity and thank you so so so much Aamir sir for being so good, so humble and making me feel so so comfortable."

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been helmed by Advait Chandan. It is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

