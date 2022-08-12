Watch: Bhojpuri Star Nidhi Jha’s Rakhi Ke Bandhan Music Video is Out

Actress Nidhi Jha is a well-known face in the Bhojpuri cine industry. She is known for her excellent performance. Fans are crazy about her dance moves and expressions. But currently, the actress is in the headlines because of her latest music video, which hit YouTube a day before the Rakhi festival.

The name of the song is Rakhi Ke Bandhan. In the video, the actress is celebrating the festival of Rakhi with her onscreen brother. The clip is heart-touching and has made the rakhi festival of brother and sister special. The video has been shared on YouTube from the account Wave Music. The song has been created by Vijay Chauhan and Neha Raj, while Krishna Bedardi penned the lyrics and directed the music video. Within two days of its release, the video garnered 124,371 views.

Let us tell you that the song Rakhi Ke Bandhan is from the actress’ upcoming film Gupt. The movie is directed by Nand Kishore Mahto and written by Om Prakash Yadhav. The film also stars Manoj Tiger and Pramod Premi Yadav.

The actress has also been part of many hit films like Ziddi, Truck Driver 2, Satya, Swarg, Gangster Dulhaniya for which she won the Critics Award for Best Actor (Female), Crack Fighter, Jai Hind, and many more.

These days, Nidhi Jha is spending quality time with her in-laws and husband Yash Kumar Mishra. Recently, a video of her pehli rasoi ritual went viral. In the clip, she was seen collecting the pehli rasoi neg from her husband and other family members.

