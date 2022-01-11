Watch: Bhojpuri Star Shweta Mahara's Dances Moves on Saami Saami Set Insta on Fire

The song ‘Saami Saami’ from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise has gone viral among movie lovers. Thousands of reels and videos are being shared by netizens who are performing the signature step of the song.

A rocking dance video of famous Bhojpuri actor Shweta Mahara is also going viral on the internet. In the reel, the actor is seen performing the dance moves to this song. Shweta has shared the video on Instagram, and it’s been liked by over 8000 users so far.

Shweta posted the video with a caption, “Saami Saami… It’s trending."

In the video, Shweta is seen wearing a South Indian golden sari paired with a bordered red blouse.

Shweta enters the frame a few seconds after the song begins. As it moves further, the actor performs the signature step, that was done by Rashmika Mandanna in the original song.

Shweta’s fans are praising her dance video and have flooded the comment section with heart emojis. They are demanding more of such videos. Looking at the number of likes the video is garnering every minute, Shweta has surely raised the temperatures with her moves.

Pushpa: The Rise Part 1, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, has dominated the hearts of the Hindi film audience as well. The film has established new records at the box office, and it is said to have earned Rs 300 crores in all the languages worldwide.

The song Saami-Saami, sung by Mounika Yadav, was written by Chandrabose.

Shweta Mahara is known for Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, the television series Tuition Teacher (2020), and Khesari Lal Yadav’s famous song Lagelu Jahar (2021).

The actor has also worked as the female lead with Bhojpuri stars Pawan Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

