Watch: Bhojpuri Star Shweta Sharma Looks Radiant Dancing to Sami Sami Song

Looks like the magic of Pushpa: The Rise Part 1’s music is not ending anytime soon. Many celebrities have shared their videos grooving on the songs of this film. The latest to join them is the Bhojpuri diva Shweta Sharma. Shweta has uploaded a reel dancing to the song Sami Sami. The diva is looking stunning in a yellow lehenga in the video.

Shweta chose heavy earrings and light makeup to complete her look. She has also added some of her own steps to the dance sequence. The diva looks ravishingly gorgeous with her bold looks in the reel. Shweta’s fans have dropped a lot of heart reactions in the comment section.

On the work front, Shweta has been seen in the song Bhaujee Ka Dewra. The song has been a raging hit and recently completed 3 million views. Rakesh Mishra and Shilpi Raj have provided vocals to the song. The song was originally composed by the music duo of Nadeem and Shravan. Chhotu Rawat is the music director, while Chandan Yaduvanshi has penned the song. The video of this song has been directed by Team Sanju. The song revolves around Ritesh and Shweta enjoying Holi.

A cursory glance at Shweta’s Instagram feed shows her love for fashion. The diva looks beautiful in this bridal outfit. She has chosen heavy jewellery for the accessories. Shweta wrote in the caption that there is no shade in that beauty.

Shweta also made a lot of hearts flutter in this song titled Gajab Karihaiya. Ritesh Pandey and Shilpi Raj provided their vocals to this song. Music for this song has been composed by D.P Yadav. The song has been penned by Tarun Pandey.

Shweta had a nice experience working with Ritesh in this song. She extended her vote of thanks to Ritesh in the comment section. Shweta called Ritesh a wonderful person and said that she had loved working with him. The song has been praised a lot for its direction and music.

Shweta never fails to impress fans with her effervescent smile and resplendent looks.

