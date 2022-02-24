Watch: Bhojpuri Stars Arvind Akela Kallu, Mahi Srivastava Appear in New Music Video

Arvind Akela Kallu, one of the most famous singers and actors of Bhojpuri cinema, was already the talk of the town for his new Holi song. And now, another song, titled “Thank You So Much Devaru" has hit the market. In the video, he is seen dancing with actor Mahi Shrivastava. The video is going viral on the internet.

The Thank You song has been released on the YouTube channel Worldwide Records Bhojpuri. In this video, Arvind and his co-actor Mahi are playing the role of brother-in-law and sister-in-law, and the amazing chemistry between the two is grabbing eyeballs. The duo is fighting, following which they splash each other with coloured water, mimicking the occasion of Holi.

The singers of ‘Thank You So Much Devaru’ are Arvind Akela Kallu and Antara Singh Priyanka. The lyrics have been written by Nirmal Yogesh, while Priyanshu Singh is the music composer. The video director is Pankaj Soni and the choreographer is Sushant Chandan. The editing has been done by Prashant Singh and Armaan Singh is the director of photography (DOP). Kiran Music Entertainment (Ashu Baba) has produced the video. Music rights are with Worldwide Records.

Earlier, Arvind Akela Kallu’s song ‘Harrier Color…’ was released. Akanksha Dubey featured alongside him in that video. The video gained 17 lakh views and was wildly popular among viewers.

