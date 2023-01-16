Watch: Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Abdu Rozik Unveils New Song Titled Pyaar

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik has taken a voluntary exit from the Salman Khan show. Abdu Rozik, popularly known as “Chota Bhaijaan," was born and raised in Tajikistan and managed to win the hearts of the audience with his adorable looks and down-to-earth behaviour. After Abdu Rozik abruptly left the house, his close friends Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakre, Sajid Khan, and MC Stan were seen hugging and crying a lot.

Soon after leaving the house, Abdu Rozik announced the release of his new song Pyaar in Mumbai. During the same event, he also invited his fans to meet him.

Abdu Rozik is dressed in a white T-shirt and hat in the video. The romantic number, which is sung in Punjabi and Hindi, is a tribute to his extraordinary story, in which he rose from being a street singer in Tajikistan to ruling hearts in India.

The video has received over 3 lakh views and fans have filled the comments section with so much love. One of them said, “Abduroziq we are proud of you in Tajikistan 🇹🇯, thanks for showing Tajikistan to the world. I am watching your videos from Germany. Live long, my brother. Thank you, India 🇮🇳 for supporting Abduroziq!" Another said, “0% overconfidence, 0% fake, 100% talent, 100% real you are a masterpiece Abdu Abduroziq we are proud of you in Tajikistan 🇹🇯, thanks for showing Tajikistan to the world. I am watching your videos from Germany 🇩🇪. Live long, my brother. Thank you, India 🇮🇳 for supporting Abduroziq!"

Another said, “This has been shocking for all Abdu’s fans including me that he has left the show and the warmness and cold vibes he gave in bb 16. No one can replace him…..Abdu I’m so proud of uh. You taught us the lesson abt physical inability can not Stop us from Achieving anything! You Are A real angel."

On the professional front, Abdu will make his professional debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s next film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, and others will also appear in the film. The Farhad Samji film is set to hit theatres on April 21 for Eid.

