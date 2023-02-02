Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 fame Jay Dudhane and Mira Jagganath recently featured in a new music video. The duo shared the screen after a long time and we cannot deny that their chemistry once again amazes the audience.

The song is sung by Keval Walanj and Sonali Sonawane. The music is given by Ameya Mulay. Produced by Sainath Rajadhyaksha and Beena Rajadhyaksha, the song “Jodi Doghanchi Diste Chikani" features Mira Jagannath and Jay Dudhane in a romantic relationship. Saptsur Music has released the official video of the song.

Earlier, the duo impressed the audience with their cute chemistry in the reality show Bigg Boss. In the show, the fans were amazed by the amazing bond between contestants Jay Dudhane, Mira Jagganath and Utkarsh Shind. The trio ruled the heart of the audience with their stellar performance throughout the show.

Advertisement

With this song, the trio has once again surprised everyone with their strong friendship. Moments after the song was released, several social media users filled in the comment section with praises and compliments. One social media user wrote, “This duo is lit Jay and Mira killing it!." Another user commented, “The best thing about this song is its simplicity…amazing music composition, beautiful lyrics, awesome chemistry of Jay and Mira." One social media user also wrote, “I am in love with this song. Their chemistry is awesome. Love you, Jay and Mira."

Check out the video here:

So far, the song has received over 2.8 million views and over 51K likes and is still increasing. Jay Dudhane and Mira Jagganath’s romantic chemistry will surely make you feel several emotions at once. If you haven’t seen the video yet, go and check it out right away.

Read all the Latest Movies News here