WATCH: Birthday Boy Tiger Shroff’s Workout Videos Are Too Good To Miss

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TIGER SHROFF: Envious abs, chiseled physique, impeccable flexibility, charming looks, and whatnot. Calling Tiger Shroff a fitness enthusiast will be an understatement when in reality the actor has taken his physical ability to a whole new level. From nailing acrobatics, weightlifting and martial arts to swearing by gyms to such an extent that it becomes your second home, Tiger seems to have mastered all skills, keeping him always ahead of the race.

Whether exhibiting Heropanti in the gym or being a Baaghi with the dumbbells, Tiger Shroff has often proved he is the Bade Miyan when it comes to fitness. If you are about to begin your fitness journey, then the actor’s social media timeline is nothing less than a treasure for you.

On Tiger Shroff’s 33rd birthday, let’s take a look at some of the videos that prove he is the ultimate beast of the gym:

There isn’t a single day when Tiger Shroff misses his workouts. Here he is lifting 60kg weights in each hand. “60 kgs each hand felt lighter than the 50s for some reason….going hard everyday…struggle is real," he wrote in the caption.

Tiger surely loves challenging himself when it comes to fitness. And guess what you won’t see him failing. Treating his fans with glimpses of some of the most “intense action sequences" he has ever shot, Tiger dropped the pictures of acing the headstand.

How can we end our list without mentioning Tiger’s iconic flying kick? Celebrated for his agility the actor shared the collage video, with the caption, “Kickstarting’ one of the biggest films of my career…can’t wait for you guys to see this one."

One thing you must know about Tiger Shroff is the fact that the star doesn’t need a gym to get on track with his workout session. Possessing the power of turning nature into the gymnasium, Tiger makes it impossible to match his flexibility.

Don’t be surprised, as Tiger tends to stun himself as well. He aced a series of back flips that we just loved.

