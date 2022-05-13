WATCH: Birthday Girl Sunny Leone's Dance Moves From These Songs Will Make You Groove

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUNNY LEONE: Sunny Leone shot to popularity because of her work and graceful dance moves. She knows how to enchant the viewer and have the audience wrapped around her finger. She has acted in several Bollywood movies and done quite a few super hit item numbers. And, she has been married to Daniel Webber since 2011. She is also a mother to three beautiful kids, baby girl Nisha and twin sons, Noah and Asher. As Sunny Leone celebrates her 41st birthday today, we chalk down some of our favourite Sunny Leone songs that get us grooving!

Baby Doll

This Kanika Kapoor song is a total chartbuster. This dance number is well-known for its catchy tunes and super hit hook step. Baby Doll has been a constant on all our playlists for years and has got us in the groove for every party. The song also bagged most of the awards for the year, Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor received the ultimate breakthrough after the success of this song.

Pink Lips

This song, by Khushboo Garewal and Meet Bros, was at the tip of everyone’s tongues. This had to be one of the biggest hits and had an addictive tune. The song had Sunny looking amazing as ever and won everyone’s hearts!

Kabhi Jo Badal Barse

This was the ultimate romantic track sung by Arijit Singh and has been on everyone’s love song playlist. This song is sensual, soft, and gives you butterflies just the right way. It’s one song we just can’t get over.

Paani Wala Dance

The absolute hype song by Shraddha Pandit, Ikka Singh, and Arko Pravo Mukherjee is a killer track. This beachy, fun, and upbeat number keeps you grooving and sets the mood for a chill, lounging day. This one never fails to raise the spirit and hype the crowd.

Chaar Bottle Vodka

Honey Singh’s Chaar Bottle Vodka is another all-time favourite. This track has experienced a high by being literally everyone’s go-to song and it was on the tip of everyone’s tongue. This one still gets nightclubs raging and is one of those songs that doesn’t quite go out of style.

