WATCH | Birthday Girl Urfi Javed's Hot and Bold Looks That Will Shock You!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY UORFI JAVED: Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is well known for her unique and often bold outfit choices—both on and off-screen. Her Instagram account is filled with photos of the influencer dressed up in the most interesting of ensembles. The actress, who turns 25 on October 15, is fairly unapologetic about her sartorial choices. She also never shies away from expressing her views about social taboos. On Uorfi Javed’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of the most unique looks of the actress from her Instagram timeline.

Setting the screen on fire-in what seems to be a shot from a music video called Haye Haye Majboori-the actress is seen wearing a gorgeous red saree paired with a strappy blouse.

In this entirely unconventional outfit, Uorfi Javed paired a plain white tee shirt with a mini-skirt made entirely from watches. To be specific, the transparent skirt was studded with wristwatches from several brands.

Taking ‘dard-e-disco’ fashion game to a whole new level, the actress tried this new outfit having mirror work.

For this interesting outfit, Uorfi Javed wore a black bikini set and opted for an unconventionally designed blue skirt that went up to her ankles.

Uorfi painted Instagram blue in this attire. She aptly captioned it: “Feeling blue."

Maybe an outfit choice for Valentine’s Day next year? We loved Uorfi’s heartbroken crop top.

Uorfi channeled a bit of flower power in this chic ensemble.

This disco-themed dress looked stunning on the actress.

For this luminous outfit, Urfi used “chaandi ka warq" for creating the top. The silver sheet is usually applied atop delicious Indian sweets.

Inspired by a comment, Urfi wore a dress made entirely of colored stones, tightly stitched together.

