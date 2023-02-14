WATCH: Bollywood Songs That Need to be on Your Valentine’s Day 2023 Playlist

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY 2023: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. We know you have it all planned out for your date night. But you know what else will brighten the mood? Good music. Celebrations are incomplete without some music to set the mood right. If you haven’t thought about your romantic playlist yet, we are here to help you out. You might sing it for your beloved or play it as soon as your soulmate enters the room.

ALSO READ: Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and Shayari to Share on February 14

Advertisement

So here’s a list of all the latest romantic numbers for you to update your playlist.

Tere Pyaar Mein

First up is this brand new release from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhooti Mein Makkaar. Arijit Singh has lent his voice. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Pritam composed the music.

Apna Bana Le

Apna Bana Le from Bhediya is what you need to express your love and admiration for your partner. The song, featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, has ticked all the boxes. It is sung by Arijit Singh. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sachin-Jigar has composed the music and Amar Kaushik directed the video.

Advertisement

Maan Meri Jaan

Following the release of several hit rap songs, Indian rapper King returned with Maan Meri Jaan from his album Champagne Talk. This music was composed by Saurabh Lokahnde, and the lyrics were written by King himself.

Advertisement

Kesariya

Can we call it the love anthem, please? After all, it is all about ‘love storiya’. Sung by Arijit Singh, Kesariya is a hit romantic number from the movie Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Rasiya

Another song from the film Brahmastra is waiting for your attention. Rasiya is sung by Tushar Joshi and Shreya Ghoshal. Don’t know about you but our favourite line from the track is - “Jogan Tera Maara Rasiya…Jag Jeeta Dil Haara Rasiya".

Maiyya Mainu

Maiyaa Mainu, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, screams love from miles away. The song is from the sports drama Jersey.

Rait Zara Si

Rait Zara Si, from Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, has all the elements of love and emotion. The song was crooned by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati. The film features Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, and Sara Aali Khan.

Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone

Read all the Latest Movies News here