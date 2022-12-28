Watch: BTS of Vikram Ravichandran's VKR2 Creates Curiosity; Check It Out

Kannada actor Vikram Ravichandran created ripples in movie theatres with his debut film Trivikrama, earning a bounty of praise from the audience and movie critics. Now, he is all set for his upcoming film, which is tentatively titled VKR2. The film is directed by Kartik Rajan and produced by Raksha V Silju Kanan, under the banner of Tandav studios. Recently, a short behind-the-scenes video of the film was shared on the official account of A2 music on YouTube. The caption of the clip reads, “TITLE announcement soon."

Advertisement

Within just a day, people have showered the comments section with their opinions on it. One of them commented, “All the best from DBOSS FANS VIKRAM ANNA." While another wrote, " Ravi sir is a book of history with no end." One more said, “All the best for team VKR2." Another fan wrote, “I’m Ravichandran sir’s biggest fan and wish his son Vikram Ravichandran and his second film. Once upon a time, our crazy star Ravichandran boss used to make big movies. Many fans like us have a small wish. We request our boss to make a pan India movie again and bring success in it."

Speaking about this film, Vikram opened up that he was happy to be a part of it. He said, “I finally got to be part of a script of my liking, which will be cult and raw. The film will also have me relaunch our home banner, Eswari Productions. It is time to raise the bar, and this project will be a good beginning for the year 2023. I’m not thinking too far about the film’s result, but we hope to make a statement in the industry in 2023."

Read all the Latest Movies News here