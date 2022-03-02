Watch: BTS video of romantic scene between Neha and Yash in Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Marathi television serial Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath has become quite popular among the viewers since it started airing on Zee Marathi in August 2021. The daily soap revolves around the life of lead couple Yash and Neha. Both the characters have gained a good fan following among the Marathi audiences. The show is at an interesting turn now since Neha has confessed her love for Yash. Since all the misunderstandings are cleared between Neha and Yash, it seems that both of them are going to develop a good relationship.

According to a behind the scenes video shared on Instagram from a handle named Marathiserials_official Neha and Yash will be soon seen enacting a romantic scene. The BTS video shows Neha is wearing a white dress and Yash is wearing a black suit.

There is a dreamy setting that looks like a date. There is romance in the air as Neha is seen dancing while romantic music is playing in the background. The video indicates that in the upcoming episodes viewers will see the romance of Neha and Yash as all the misunderstanding between them is clear now.

However, the road ahead does not seem smooth for Neha and Yash. Pari refuses to accept Yash as her father. Besides, when Yash’s grandfather comes to know the truth about Neha, he may not agree to their relationship. Simmi might also oppose their relationship. So, the couple is in for a tough time.

As many twists and turns are expected in the journey of Neha and Yash, the viewers can expect a good dose of entertainment ahead in Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath. Shreyas Talpade is playing the role of Yash while Prarthana Behere is playing the role of Neha. The TV show has a good star cast with Mohan Joshi, Sankarshan Karhade and child artist Myra Vaikul playing the lead characters.

