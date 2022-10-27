Watch: Caught With Another Woman, Filmmaker Kamal Kishore Mishra Hits Wife With Car

The Amboli police station has lodged an FIR against filmmaker Kamal Kishore Mishra for allegedly hurting his wife after she caught him with another woman. The complaint was filed by Kishore’s wife Yasmin Mishra. CCTV footage from the parking lot of their residential apartment in Andheri (west) retrieved by the police officials showed Yasmin Mishra catching her husband with another woman in the car.

The incident happened on October 19 and the producer of Dehati Disco is charged with numerous sections of IPC. Sections include 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others). IPC Section 134 A and B of the Motor Vehicles Act is also imposed on Kamal Mishra for rushing away from the spot without rendering help or informing the police.

In the viral CCTV footage, Yasmin Mishra is seen trying to communicate with her husband. He tries to speed away in the Mercedes car. In the process, Yasmin’s legs get stuck under the front wheels and she falls to the ground. Kamal Mishra drove the car’s front wheels over Yasmin’s legs. Seeing this, a man immediately rushed to help Yasmin and pulled her out of the car’s way.

The filmmaker, without rendering any help, sped away with his female friend. Yasmin Mishra, 35, has sustained injuries on both her legs, right hand, and head. The police officials said Kamal Kishore is untraceable.

Kamal Kishore Mishra is a famous film Producer. He is best known for movies like Bhootiyapa, Flat No. 420, Khalli Balli, and Sharmaji Ki Lag Gai. Kamal Mishra made his film debut in the cine world in 2019 as a producer. Earlier, he was working as a contractor and later opted to become a filmmaker.

