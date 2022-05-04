Watch: Chef Venkatesh Bhat Spends Some Fun Time With Her Daughter in Dubai

Venkatesh Bhat is not only a chef judge but also runs more than 14 restaurants across India under the names South Indies, UP South and Bon South. Despite having a busy schedule, he never forgets to spend time with his wife and daughter.

Recently, a video of Venkatesh Bhat having fun with his daughter went viral on social media. Chef Venkatesh posted the video in which he is dancing with his daughter to an English song.

Along with the video, Venkatesh wrote, “Things I do for my daughter. Burj Khalifa in the background". He also used hashtags like dance, reels Instagram, crazy, and daughter love. Fans loved this cute video of the father-daughter duo. One of them said, “Fathers do anything for their daughters. Stay blessed sir daddy’s little girl", another one commented, “Daughter’s love is the biggest thing in the world." Overall all his fans appreciated their bond. The video got 1,316,015 views.

Venkatesh made his Television debut in 2014 with the Tamil Cooking Show Samayal Samayal with Venkatesh Bhat. In the show, he cooked his top 100 recipes that everyday cooks and viewers could try.

He was a part of the cooking show Cooku with Comali in 2019 and Cooku with Kirikku in 2021.

Venkatesh was recently seen in the third season of the Tamil cooking show Cooku with Comali. The Star Vijay show is hosted by Rakshan and judged by Chefs Demodharan and Venkatesh Bhat.

Chef Venkatesh Bhat also handles a YouTube channel — Venkatesh Bhat’s Idhayam Thotta Samaya — where he uploads his cooking videos. The channel has more than 2.26 million subscribers.

