Watch: Darling Krishna Teaches Milana Nagaraj The Hook Step Of Subbalakshmi Song

The trending song Subbalakshmi is from the rom-com entertainer film Mr Bachelor, which stars Darling Krishna, Nimika Ratnakar and Milana in pivotal roles.

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 15:47 IST

Popular Kannada actor Darling Krishna recently shared a video, which took social media by storm. In the clip, the actor can be seen teaching his beloved wife, actress Milana Nagaraj the hook step of the song Subbalakshmi. While sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the actor captioned it: “@Milana Nagaraj Tried very hard to do this step…can you do it?? #Subbalakshmi hook step". Commenting on his post, Milana wrote: “Why do you take such videos to embarrass me."

As soon as Darling Krishna uploaded the video, several fans took to Instagram to share their views on it. One user wrote, “Cuteness overflowing…Best n fav couples since love mocktail". Another fan commented, “Super Jodi, both of you always keep smiling". One social media user also wrote, “Why so cute".

The trending song Subbalakshmi is from the rom-com entertainer film Mr Bachelor, directed by debutant Naidu Bandar. The film stars Darling Krishna, Nimika Ratnakar and Milana in pivotal roles.

Till now, Milana and Darling Krishna have worked in films including Love Mocktail, Nam Duniya Nam Style and Love Mocktail 2.

The 2020 film Love Mocktail was a huge success at the box office and received a positive response from the audience. The best part of the movie was the duo’s chemistry, which garnered everyone’s attention and made huge rounds on the internet.

Milana is known for films like Brundaavana, Vikrant Rona and Love Mocktail. On the other hand, Darling Krishna is known for films like Love Mocktail and Charlie.

Now, the couple is awaiting the release of their upcoming film Mr Bachelor.

first published: December 22, 2022, 15:47 IST
last updated: December 22, 2022, 15:47 IST
