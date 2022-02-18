Watch: Dhanashree Verma's Power-Packed Performance on Pushpa’s Hit Numbers

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma frequently shares videos on Instagram, showcasing her amazing dance moves to a lot of hit numbers. The choreographer often becomes the talk of the town with her top-notch moves and classy style. Recently, she shared on Instagram a reel dancing to a song from the film Pushpa: The Rise.

If you are assuming that she danced to Srivalli or Sami Sami, you are wrong. Dhanashree chose the songs Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda and Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava for her performance.

Dhanashree wrote in the caption that Dance > Drama. She wrote further that these two songs were absolute bangers of the last month. Dhanashree also wrote that song mix has been amazingly created by Anshuman Sharma. She further said that create your reels and dance your heart out. Dhanashree tagged Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the music composer of the film Devi Shri Prasad.

The comment section was replete with a lot of fire and heart emojis praising Dhanashree. The reel has accumulated more than 3 lakh likes and the number is only increasing. Dhanashree’s power-packed and energetic performance will also make you feel shaking a leg to the film’s music.

Dhanashree had also shared a reel on Instagram, dancing to the viral trend Kacha Badam. She looked gorgeous, dressed in a red outfit for this reel. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly praised the video, commenting heart emojis. Singer and music director Karan Singh Arora also applauded the video. Don’t miss the guest appearance by her dog in this reel.

Dhanashree’s Youtube channel has currently 2.58 million subscribers. She is dancing to the song Param Sundari in this video.

