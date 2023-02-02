Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his next film, Vaathi, which is all set to release in theatres on February 17. The film has been helmed by Venky Atluri and Samyuktha Menon is the leading lady. Fortune Four Cinemas on Wednesday officially announced the audio launch of the film to be held on February 4. The production house shares a small teaser on social media platforms, announcing the date of the event.

The caption of the tweet read: “Let the celebration begin. Vaathi Grand Audio Launch on February 4."

Watch the tweet here:

The music of the film has been scored by GV Prakash. The event is reported to be held at Sai Ram College’s ground in Chennai. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the same.

In Vaathi, Dhanush portrays the role of a professor Balamurugan, who stands up and fights against all the wrongdoings and loopholes implanted in the Indian education system.

The film has been certified with U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The filming began last April and was wrapped by July. It was planned to have a September release, last year but got delayed and later was postponed to February 17.

Meanwhile, director Venky Atluri tied the knot on Wednesday in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. Actress Keerthy Suresh was one of the stars who attended the wedding.

Dhanush is currently busy with the Tamil film Captain Miller directed by Arun Matheswaran. Captain Miller is said to be set in the background of the 1930s and 1940s. A set has been made in the forests of the Tenkasi district for this film. The period thriller also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sandeep Kishan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Shiva Rajkumar and John Kokkan in promient roles. Earlier the first look poster of Captain Miller was released, which received a warm reception from fans. Recently, Sun Pictures announced that will be producing the actor’s 50th film.

